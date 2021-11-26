Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,051 shares.The stock last traded at $64.56 and had previously closed at $66.39.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

