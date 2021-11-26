Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

OLMA opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

