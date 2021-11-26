Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

