Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

