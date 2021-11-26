Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.80. Ocugen shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 458,928 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

