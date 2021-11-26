Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.17

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.17 and last traded at $133.17, with a volume of 5284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

