Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

