Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

