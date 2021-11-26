Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 88,957 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.