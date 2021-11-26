NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 171.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $326.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

