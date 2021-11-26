Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

