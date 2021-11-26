Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unifi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Unifi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $402.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

