Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $401.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $210.76 and a 52 week high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.13 and its 200 day moving average is $320.26.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

