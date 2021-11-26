Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.91 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,734,288 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

