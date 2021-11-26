Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cato by 918.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 412,685 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $16.88 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

