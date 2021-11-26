Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $667.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

