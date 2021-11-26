Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 2,065.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.42% of Nuvation Bio worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,123,200.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

