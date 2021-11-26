Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

