NTT DATA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTDTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.