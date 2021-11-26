NTT DATA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
NTDTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
