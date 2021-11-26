Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $185.98 and last traded at $189.42. 32,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,608,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.71.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,858.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,332 shares of company stock worth $43,023,648. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $193.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Novavax by 190.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Novavax by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

