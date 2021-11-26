Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.28 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

