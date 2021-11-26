Norway Savings Bank Buys 425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 143,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,445,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.