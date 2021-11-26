Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,780 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.48 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

