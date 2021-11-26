Norway Savings Bank Acquires 1,505 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $74.83 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

