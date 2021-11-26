NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NWE stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

