Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 105,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

