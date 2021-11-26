Northside Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 144,329 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15,114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

UBER stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

