Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.36 Million in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 286,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after buying an additional 4,094,074 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after buying an additional 3,404,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNDM stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

