Northern Trust Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $162,274.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

TARS stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

