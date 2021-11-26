Northern Trust Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 337.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

BSET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.