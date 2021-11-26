Northern Trust Corp Has $2.08 Million Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of LexinFintech worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LexinFintech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ LX opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

