Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $676,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $9,105,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $191.52 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

