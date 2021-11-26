Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON NTN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.86. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.95.
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
