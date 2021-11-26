Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NTN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.86. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.95.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

