North Growth Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up 2.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Tempur Sealy International worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

TPX opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.