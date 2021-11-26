NOIA Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00232060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

