NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Gap Up to $20.92

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $21.61. NMI shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 1,101 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $892,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in NMI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NMI by 32.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NMI by 142.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $415,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

