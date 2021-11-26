NKN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.41 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $353.78 million and approximately $46.41 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00201375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00742691 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

