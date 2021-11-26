Nicholas R. Farrell Sells 3,697 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $8,265,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

