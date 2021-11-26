New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Sells $156,080.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

