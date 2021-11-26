Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $559.36 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00066581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00093053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.41 or 0.07588704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.98 or 0.99556501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 566,572,684 coins and its circulating supply is 566,572,098 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

