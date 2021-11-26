Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €79.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €79.35 ($90.17).

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NEM opened at €104.80 ($119.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a one year high of €116.15 ($131.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.47.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

