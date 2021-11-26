Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NTUS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,699. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $859.61 million, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

