National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.75 for the year.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

