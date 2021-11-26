National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KL. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of KL opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 567.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

