Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 278 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $207.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
