musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) Insider Martin Hellawell Buys 44,112 Shares of Stock

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) insider Martin Hellawell purchased 44,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £74,990.40 ($97,975.44).

Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. musicMagpie plc has a 1-year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market cap of £177.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.11.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.