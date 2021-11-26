Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE MUR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.79. 200,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

