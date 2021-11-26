MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 16.3% This Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. MurAll has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $51,236.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,123,998,168 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

