Multiplier Trading 5% Lower This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $181,406.77 and approximately $4,229.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

