mStable USD Hits Market Cap of $41.34 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.34 million and approximately $347,374.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,750.74 or 0.98412041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00619495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

